Historical flooding sign installed at Wingfield Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Visitors to Wingfield Park in Reno will notice a new wayfinding sign. The City of Reno, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nevada Division of Water Resources, and the local, state, and federal agencies that make up the cooperative effort known as NevadaFloods.org, unveiled the new sign on Friday afternoon on the park’s west side.

The “High Water Mark” sign is the first of its kind in Nevada, according to Reno City officials, and has been used in other states to promote the historical significance of flooding.

“We have been working diligently on this flood awareness project in order to create a lasting monument that will serve to educate the public for years to come,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “The sign will serve to commemorate the 25th and fifth anniversaries of the 1997 and 2017 floods in the City of Reno and remind our community to never forget that these dangers exist along our Truckee River.”

A ‘QR Code’ will be used on one sign to direct followers to a site that will include a chronology of significant regional floods, a catalog of images that correlate with each flood event, a Story Map of the Truckee River, and pertinent safety messaging.

