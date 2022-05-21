Advertisement

Elko man convicted of murdering Spring Creek teen in 2020

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022
ELKO, Nev.(AP) - An Elko County jury has found a 20-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in the death of a 16-year-old Spring Creek girl two years ago.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports the same jury will return to district court Monday for the penalty phase after convicting Bryce Dickey Thursday in the killing of Gabrielle “Britney” Ujaky.

Prosecutors said earlier they weren’t seeking the death penalty.

Police originally treated Ujaky as a runaway after Dickey said he saw her get into a pickup with a man wearing a cowboy hat outside Spring Creek High School. Her body was discovered three days later.

