Crash involving e-scooter rider and RPD patrol car under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has issued the following statement regarding a vehicle versus e-scooter collision:

Today, Friday, May 20, 2022 at Second St. and Virginia St., an accident occurred involving a Reno Police officer and an e-scooter rider. The preliminary report indicates a collision after the rider ran a red light. The rider was not injured and did not require emergency medical services. This incident is currently under investigation by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Due to regional protocol, the Reno Police Department is unable to comment.

With the ongoing installation of the pilot project, the City of Reno is sharing the following reminders:

E-scooters and other forms of micromobilty, including but not limited to, bikes, e-bikes, and e-skateboards, must obey the same traffic laws as motorists.

Micromobility users are highly encouraged to always wear a properly-fitting helmet.

Motorists should be alert, always obey posted speed limits, and practice extra caution at crosswalks and when driving near riders.

Micromobility users should slow down and yield to pedestrians.

Motorists should be on the lookout for travel lane and parking lane changes and new signage posted in the downtown area.

Motorists should allow for extra time when traveling downtown while pedestrians, riders and motorists alike navigate the changes.

