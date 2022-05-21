Alford takes blame for last season’s woes, says Nevada will look better in 22-23

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Entering his fourth season leading Nevada basketball, Steve Alford is ready for the Wolf Pack to turn a new page.

With promising expectations heading into the 2021-22 season, Nevada fell well short, posting a 13-18 record and falling in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament.

“We made a lot of mistakes and didn’t do a lot of good things,” said Alford. “That’s not typical of our program and I take full responsibility of that.”

The Wolf Pack struggled through an adversity-filled year, even more so than the COVID-delayed 2020 season, with more virus-related pauses in 2021. On the court, Alford says he didn’t have the team mentally prepared to rise to the occasion in difficult situations.

“We took a step back in year three,” said Alford. “I don’t like taking steps back.”

The losing season was just Alford’s third in his 27 years as a Division I head coach. It was the first for Nevada since the 2014-15 season, when it finished 9-22.

“We’ve got a winning DNA, which is why I’m upset we got away from it,” said Alford. “We’ve got to get back to it next year.”

As far as the roster, the Wolf Pack saw a handful of players leave via the transfer portal - including the leading trio of Grant Sherfield, Dez Cambridge, Jr. and Warren Washington.

So far, Nevada has added five players. Two high-school recruits (Darrion Williams - Las Vegas, Trey Pettigrew - Chicago) and three transfers (Jarod Lucas - Oregon St., Hunter McIntosh - Elon, Tyler Powell - Seton Hall).

“This group is hungry,” said Alford. “I think it’ll be a roster that’s a lot of fun to watch.”

