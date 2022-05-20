REMSA Health honors paramedics during National EMT Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - REMSA Health and Care Flight hosted a special event Thursday morning, to honor their employees during the 47th annual National EMS Week.

Each year, REMSA Health gets over 80,000 calls for service, transporting over 50,000 patients throughout the Washoe County area, Since 1986, REMSA Health has been serving the community. Over 500 employees work to ensure the safe and efficient first-aid transport of the Washoe County community.

“We work in environments that are not like a 9-5 in a job...we work in the elements, working at night, on weekends, during family holidays and birthdays, and so really there has to be a commitment to our community and our patients and that’s what we have here,” said Adam Heinz, Director of Integrated Healthcare for REMSA Health.

Awards were given out throughout the celebration, some categories included: “Provider of the Year’ and a “Rising to the Challenge” award.

One paramedic even got to officially meet a young man who says he’s indebted to her after she aided him during a chaotic moment on February 5th, 2022. 15-year-old, Lucas Evans was participating in a motocross competition when he crash landed and injured himself.

“When I hit the ground, I hit the next take off, so I came to a really quick stop and that’s how I broke my arm and I also injured my liver that way, and I had to wait for the race to end get to the ambulance...I owe her so much, she just made me feel so much more comfortable, you know, I was able to fall asleep in the ambulance ride even and if I wasn’t comfortable I wouldn’t have fallen asleep,” said Evans, referring to REMSA Paramedic, Jackie Perham.

“We have talented, very compassionate individuals, that are here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week...Tell them ‘thank you,’ you can go to REMSA Health and tell them ‘thank you’ on our thank you page...if you see them in the community tell them ‘thank you’ and not that we do it for that reason but its important for our team,” said Heinz.

