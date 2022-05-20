NHP working on fatal crash on I-580 in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal rollover crash on Northbound I-580 at the College Parkway offramp.

Troopers say the driver was in a Ford Pickup and was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed is a factor, but impairment is not suspected.

The offramp is expected to remain closed over the next several hours as troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.