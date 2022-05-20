Advertisement

NHP working on fatal crash on I-580 in Carson City

NHP responding to fatal rollover crash in Carson City
NHP responding to fatal rollover crash in Carson City(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal rollover crash on Northbound I-580 at the College Parkway offramp.

Troopers say the driver was in a Ford Pickup and was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed is a factor, but impairment is not suspected.

The offramp is expected to remain closed over the next several hours as troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks
Man dies after hitting debris in road and losing control of car

Latest News

Open spots at Salvation Army's rehab program
Spots open at Salvation Army’s free addiction rehab program in Reno
Baby Formula Alternatives
Limited Options Amid Baby Formula Shortage
Foster Mom Receives Car
Foster Mom Receives Car
REMSA Health honors paramedics during National EMT Week
REMSA Health honors employees during National EMT Week