NHP working on fatal crash on I-580 in Carson City
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal rollover crash on Northbound I-580 at the College Parkway offramp.
Troopers say the driver was in a Ford Pickup and was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed is a factor, but impairment is not suspected.
The offramp is expected to remain closed over the next several hours as troopers continue to investigate.
