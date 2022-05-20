Advertisement

Local foster mom given a car

Local woman receives car
Local woman receives car(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A local foster mom got a gift she can really use Thursday. Stacey Wilson was given the keys to a refurbished Chrysler 200.

The gift was part of the National Auto Body Council’s “Recycled Ride” program benefiting individuals, families and organizations in need of reliable transportation.

Wilson was a worthy recipient. Over the years she’s fostered a total of 52 kids, some with special needs. Fourteen of them were adopted into her family.

For transportation she’s had to rely on her mother’s Prius and a gas-guzzling mini van.

“This is really going to help a lot,” she said looking over her new (to her) wheels. ”Just to take kids around. I think we’re going to get another baby car seat to transport the little baby that we’ve have around. It’s going to be a really big help.”

The car was donated by GEICO insurance. The work was done by Steve’s Collision Center.

A breast cancer survivor, Stacey Wilson was selected by the cancer awareness organization ‘Each One, Tell One.-

