RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Friday will be cool and breezy, followed by a cold start on Saturday morning. Gardeners should protect tender plants, especially outside of Reno-Sparks. The weekend will slowly warm, followed by a bigger temperature jump next week. The first 90 of the year in Reno is possible by Wednesday. -Jeff