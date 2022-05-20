Advertisement

Fire investigation shuts down South Lake Tahoe restaurant

Firefighters put out flames underneath the Boathouse Restaurant in South Lake Tahoe.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Cal. (KOLO) - A fire that broke out Thursday morning at the Timber Cove Pier in South Lake Tahoe is under investigation. Crews from South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Lake Valley Fire, and Tahoe Douglas Fire responded to the incident around 11:15 a.m.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they spotted flames coming from under the Boathouse Restaurant. Both the restaurant and the Timber Cove Marina were evacuated. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly and no one was hurt.

The marina and restaurant are both closed until further notice, per the City Building Inspector.

According to fire officials, the heaviest damage is near an electrical panel under the pier. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fire Marshal Eric Guevin, of Tahoe Douglas Fire District with the assistance of an SLTFR Investigator.

