COVID-19 State of Emergency in Nevada ending on Friday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada will end at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022. Governor Steve Sisolak made it official today by signing an official proclamation.

The State of Emergency was first put in place in March 2020 to allow health experts and legislators the flexibility to respond to challenges from the pandemic.

“Today, we are turning the page on the State of Emergency caused by COVID-19 and are laser focused on ensuring our recovery from the public health, fiscal and economy crisis serves the needs of Nevada’s families,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I am proud of the way we came together as the Battle Born State to respond to this virus and to protect lives and livelihoods. COVID-19 is still with us, and we can all still take steps to protect ourselves from the virus, but now is the time to end this State of Emergency.”

