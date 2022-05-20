Advertisement

COVID-19 State of Emergency in Nevada ending on Friday

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada will end at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022. Governor Steve Sisolak made it official today by signing an official proclamation.

The State of Emergency was first put in place in March 2020 to allow health experts and legislators the flexibility to respond to challenges from the pandemic.

“Today, we are turning the page on the State of Emergency caused by COVID-19 and are laser focused on ensuring our recovery from the public health, fiscal and economy crisis serves the needs of Nevada’s families,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I am proud of the way we came together as the Battle Born State to respond to this virus and to protect lives and livelihoods. COVID-19 is still with us, and we can all still take steps to protect ourselves from the virus, but now is the time to end this State of Emergency.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks
Man dies after hitting debris in road and losing control of car

Latest News

A container of infant formula
Are there alternatives to baby formula?
Officials are concerned that waning immunity and relaxed mitigation measures across the country...
CDC forecasts surge in COVID deaths, hospitalizations
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Promising but not definitive: Reno pediatrician discusses new study on SIDS
Mammovan
Mammovan returns to Carson City May 23 to May 26