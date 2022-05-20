Advertisement

Carson High Seniors rack up more than $5 million in scholarships

Carson High School scholarship recipients.
Carson High School scholarship recipients.(Carson City School District)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District is celebrating the accomplishments of dozens of high school seniors. According to district officials, more than 50 students graduating from Carson High School collectively earned over $5 million in scholarships. The group was honored during an awards ceremony on Thursday night. The school’s principal, Bob Chambers, says it’s an incredible achievement.

“The Class of 2022 has really embraced the opportunities available to them, and I couldn’t be more proud. I am excited about their futures and what they will do after high school. My hope is that they will continue to keep choosing education,” said Chambers.

The students applied to more than 500 scholarships available. Chambers says many applications have been extended, so the overall total in scholarships may be significantly higher than what is represented as of May 19.

