U.S. judge: Withdrawal of Nevada-Calif. grouse listing was illegal

In this March 1, 2010 file photo, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a bi-state sage...
In this March 1, 2010 file photo, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a bi-state sage grouse, rear, struts for a female at a lek, or mating ground, near Bridgeport, Calif. A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration illegally withdrew an earlier proposal to list the bi-state sage grouse as a threatened species along the California-Nevada line in 2020. (Jeannie Stafford/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)(Jeannie Stafford | AP)
By Scott Sonner/Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:09 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled the Trump administration illegally withdrew an earlier proposal to list of the the bi-state sage grouse as a threatened species along the California-Nevada line in 2020.

It’s the latest development in the on-again, off-again protection of the Sierra cousin of the greater sage grouse under the Endangered Species Act over the past two decades.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco said on Monday the agency erroneously concluded in 2020 that the ground-dwelling bird “is not likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future.” Threats to its survival of include urbanization, livestock grazing and wildfires.

