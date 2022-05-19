Advertisement

Teachers and students honored for work on pro-environment efforts

The scene at tje Project ReCharge Teacher and Student Recognition Event at the Truckee Meadows...
The scene at tje Project ReCharge Teacher and Student Recognition Event at the Truckee Meadows Community College William N. Pennington Applied Technology Center.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff/press release
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The annual Project ReCharge Teacher and Student Recognition Event was held Thursday at the Truckee Meadows Community College William N. Pennington Applied Technology Center.

Hosted by educational nonprofit Envirolution, appreciation to the teachers, students, and community professionals involved in the Project ReCharge Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) educational program.

Project ReCharge is a hands-on, project-based STEAM is a hands-on, project-based STEAM curriculum and training program dedicated to educating and preparing students to become future STEAM and sustainability leaders and workers. As part of this program, students were challenged to identify real-life sustainability and environmental problems and develop projects that address these issues in their homes, schools, and communities. Students presented their projects to more than 150 attendees from local school districts, community organizations, and local businesses

Project ReCharge has turned student ideas into reality since 2014. To date, 19 student projects have been implemented, saving more than $1 million in energy costs, saving enough energy to power 737 homes, and cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 3,712 metric tons, equivalent to removing 1,615 cars from the road.

The event is sponsored by Tesla’s K-12 Education Gift Fund and the NV Energy Foundation as part of their CLEAN grant program focused on advancing and promoting the benefits of clean energy in Nevada.

