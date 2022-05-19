Advertisement

Spark Heritage Museum opens new exhibit featuring Sparks Police history

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -This weekend, the Sparks Heritage Museum will debut a new exhibit titled “Where Community Comes First: The History of the Sparks Police Department.”

Guest curated by Officer Ian Carl and supported and organized in part by the entire Sparks Police Department, this exhibit features historic artifacts, photographs, training gear, and uniforms across the century-old history of the SPD, and even includes an exclusive photo op featuring refurbished jail cell panels that once stood inside the Sparks Jail in 1941.

The opening day event will take place May 21st from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. and will feature historic and current SPD vehicles parked in front of the museum, as well as a visit from the SPD K-9 unit. In honor of National Police Week, Sparks Police, first responders, and the general public may attend the event for free.

The Museum is located at 814 Victorian Avenue, in the heart of Sparks’ historic downtown district. Assigned parking is available behind the building and accessible via C Street. Patrons parking there should ask the front desk attendants for a parking day pass to place on the dash of their car. Parking may also be available on Victorian Avenue and the first floor of The Deco apartments. For more information, please e-mail info@sparksmuseum.org.

