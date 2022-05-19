South Virginia Street fire destroys outbuilding
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:48 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire described as suspicious destroyed an outbuilding used as an office Wednesday in the 2100 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Fire Department said .
It was reported as a vegetation fire at 6:03 p.m. There were several outbuildings in the area but only one had an air conditioner and that drew flames inside, the fire department said.
That building was a total loss. There were no other outbuildings damaged.
Investigators were looking into reports of juveniles in the area.
