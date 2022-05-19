Robbery suspect who allegedly tied woman up in home now in custody

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - A home invasion suspect who allegedly tied a woman up and held her at gunpoint before stealing her car is now in the Lassen County Jail.

Angelo Atencio, 34, of Susanville faces several charges including Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Vehicle Theft.

Deputies responded to a home on May 14, 2022 around 9:30 a.m. after a reported robbery. The victim told investigators that she had stepped outside early in the morning and noticed the suspect crouching down near her back door. She said the man grabbed her, pointed a gun at her and forced her back into the house, where he allegedly tied her hands and legs together behind her back.

The victim said that over the course of several hours, the suspect loaded stolen items into her car. It was only when the victim’s family members arrived home, that the suspect ran out and drove away in the victim’s car.

Investigators said at one point, the suspect stopped and started walking back toward one of the family members who fired two shots at the suspect, but did not hit him.

The suspect drove the victim’s car east on Center Road then rammed it through a metal gate several miles away, investigators said.

The suspect took off running, prompting a search with California Highway Patrol offering air support. Several hours later around 11:20 p.m., using handheld thermal imagers, deputies tracked the suspect down and took him into custody.

Atencio is being held without bail for a Parole Violation as well as $117,500 bail for local charges. Lassen County Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing the investigation in this case and additional charges may follow.

