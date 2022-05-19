Nevada baseball finishes regular season at home against Fresno St.

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The final weekend of the regular season is here, and Nevada also celebrates Senior Weekend as it hosts Fresno State for a three-game set Thursday-Saturday.

First pitch for Thursday’s and Friday’s contests are set for 6 p.m., with Saturday’s Senior Day finale at 1 p.m.

All three games will be carried over the airwaves at 94.1 FM/1450 AM CBS Sports Radio, with John Ramey on the call. The three contests will also be livestreamed on the Mountain West Network.

SENIOR WEEKEND

Nevada is set to honor seven seniors playing their final home series at Peccole Park ahead of Saturday’s 1 p.m. finale against Fresno State.

Scheduled to be recognized pregame are: Tyler Bosetti, Pat Caulfield, Tyler Cochran, Jacob Fenn, Anthony Flores, Jordan Jackson, and Joshua Zamora.

LAST TIME OUT

Nevada took two of three from San Diego State as it made the first of what will be two trips to S

San Diego over a three-weekend span.

The Pack took the opener, 6-3, behind strong pitching from starter Peyton Stumbo and reliever Tyler Cochran, before San Diego State evened the series with a 6-2 victory Saturday.

Sunday, the Pack clinched not only the series, but a spot at May 26-29′s Mountain West Championship in San Diego, with a 10-3 victory behind eight solid innings from Kade Morris.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE

Fresno State comes into the final weekend of the regular season neck-and-neck with Air Force for the final berth at the Mountain West Championship. The Bulldogs and Falcons have identical 13-14 conference records, with Air Force holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Bulldogs (25-27, 13-14 MW) have lost each of their past four Mountain West series, most recently dropping two of three at home against UNLV.

Fresno State captured the first series of the season against the Pack, from March 18-20, taking the first two games before Nevada averted a sweep with a 7-6, 10-inning win in the finale.

WE’RE GOING TO SAN DIEGO!

Nevada’s 10-3 victory Sunday at San Diego State punched the Pack’s ticket to May 26-29′s Mountain West Baseball Championship, to be held in San Diego.

The Pack has now clinched a spot at every Mountain West Championship since joining the conference in 2013, most notably securing a berth each season (2017-19, 2022) since the MW transitioned the tournament to include just the top four teams in the regular-season standings beginning in 2017. The championship tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nor in 2021 (the top team in the regular-season standings received the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid).

STILL A SHOT AT A REGULAR-SEASON TITLE, NO. 1 SEED

Nevada’s hopes for a second-straight regular-season title, and the No. 1 seed at the Mountain West Championship, remain alive heading into the final weekend of play. The Pack, at 17-10 in conference play, is two games back of UNLV (19-8) with three games remaining.

The Pack, which owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rebels due to winning the only series of the season between the two teams, can clinch an outright regular-season title with a sweep of Fresno State, and the Rebels being swept by San Diego State.

The Pack would clinch a regular-season co-championship, and the top seed at the Mountain West Championship, in the following two scenarios: (1) The Pack sweeps Fresno State, UNLV goes 1-2 against San Diego State, or (2) Nevada goes 2-1 against Fresno State, and UNLV gets swept by San Diego State.

NON-CONFERENCE PREPARED THE PACK

Nevada is headed into postseason play next weekend as, arguably, the Mountain West’s most prepared team.

Through May 17, the Pack has played the seventh-most difficult non-conference schedule in the country, according to the NCAA’s non-conference strength-of-schedule rankings, and has a non-conference RPI of 34.

Nevada’s non-conference slate this season has included games against Oregon State (RPI 2), at UC Santa Barbara (36), at Arizona (39), at Grand Canyon (42), and at Arizona State (89).

