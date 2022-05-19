Advertisement

Mammovan returns to Carson City May 23 to May 26

Mammovan
Mammovan(Digiman Studio | Nevada Health Centers)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Mammovan offers affordable mammography screening May 23 to May 26 in Carson City.

The screenings are meant for women age 40 and older but younger women will be accommodated with a referral from a medical professional.

Call 877-581-6266, option 1 to make an appointment.

Patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the Mammovan.

It will be from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. May 23 through May 26 at Sierra Nevada Health Centers at 3325 Research Way in Carson City.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks
Man dies after hitting debris in road and losing control of car

Latest News

Service Corporation International's donation of $250,000 to Donate Life America will be used...
Campaign pushing for more Latino organ donors coming to Northern Nevada
Many stores in town are out of stock or short-handed.
Reno families worried about formula shortage
Nevada winning 2-1 in 5th inning, arms give up 12 runs in final three frames
Recent suicides spotlight college athlete’s mental health
Tesla
Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions