Mammovan returns to Carson City May 23 to May 26

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Mammovan offers affordable mammography screening May 23 to May 26 in Carson City.

The screenings are meant for women age 40 and older but younger women will be accommodated with a referral from a medical professional.

Call 877-581-6266, option 1 to make an appointment.

Patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the Mammovan.

It will be from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. May 23 through May 26 at Sierra Nevada Health Centers at 3325 Research Way in Carson City.

