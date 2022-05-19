Hundreds of Reno HS students walkout in protest of expected abortion ruling

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 300 students at Reno High School participated in a walkout just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, in protest of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion regarding abortion rights.

“Abortion rights are human rights, and abortion is healthcare, and everybody deserves accessible affordable healthcare,” said 17-year-old, Samantha Glover, Executive Director of Generation Ratify NV.

Glover organized the walkout, on behalf of Generation Ratify, a nationwide youth-led movement in support of equal rights for all.

“I really thought I was going to have to drop out of school my junior year to support a child that I couldn’t support at the time, I still couldn’t support one now,” said Star Getten, a senior at Reno HS who had an abortion last year, and participated in Wednesday’s walkout.

“For so many students to come out and support and advocate for what they believe in, is incredibly inspiring and I hope it inspires people across the state, across the country, and across the world so that they can see the power that they have,” said Glover.

Students chanted along and cheered as speakers addressed the crowd, some students even wrote messages of solidarity with the cause along the driveways in front of the high school.

“I walked out of my history class, and it’s a pretty important class...but we’re creating history right here and I walked out because I believe to use my voice for good,” said Lindsey Wolterbeek, junior at Reno HS.

“I don’t know where I’m going to live when I’m older, I don’t know what job I’m going to have what state I’m going to be in and I have to make sure for myself that I have the right to choose,” said Alexandra McLanahan, senior at Reno HS.

Officials with Reno High School and Washoe County School District were made aware of the planned walkout and rally.

See their official statement below:

“Students at Reno High School approached school administrators and school police in advance to discuss their plans for a march at the campus today, indicating that they wanted to peacefully express their feelings and views regarding the pending decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on Roe vs. Wade. School leaders consider this a “free speech issue,” and did not prohibit the students from participating in this activity. “Some students chose to leave their fourth- and fifth period classes to participate and were marked absent (parents/guardians are notified of the absence). The march was held outside in front of the school building, and no other classes were adversely impacted or prevented from taking place. “We celebrate our students’ rights to free speech provided their speech is not profane, promoting violence, promoting illegal drug use, or considered hate speech. The Washoe County School District will continue to foster safe places for students to hold conversations ad express their views. Our schools are safe places for students irrespective of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, or disability.”

The official SCOTUS decision on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to come down later this summer.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.