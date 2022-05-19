Free introduction to learn about flying

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chapter 1361 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is offering a free four-hour introductory program called “flying start”, but it’s only for adults over 18-years-old.

It will include steps you can take to find instructors, which certificates are needed, and information about the high demand for pilots.

One concern that prevents people from flying is their fear about the cost of flight school.

“I think all in all it’d be like taking a family of four to Disneyland for five or six days. What’s that cost you? Maybe $4,000, $3,000 or $4,000. You put it that way, send your family to Disneyland and come over here to learn to fly,” said First Flight Chairman, Don Kajans.

The free “flying start” program is Saturday, May 28, 2022 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Reno-Stead Airport Terminal Building, but you must register to go and space is limited.

Event check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. at the lobby desk in the Reno-Stead Airport Terminal. Participants will then move upstairs to the main meeting room to meet other participants and EAA Chapter 1361 members.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available. At 9 a.m., presentations will begin with a description of the flight training process and options for obtaining flight training in the local area, including types of aircraft typically used for flight instruction. Emma Justice and AJ Griffith, instructors from NV Flight, a flight school based at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, will be introduced and will answer questions. EAA chapter pilots will describe their training and experiences.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.