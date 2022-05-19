Advertisement

Former Carson High School teacher under investigation

Carson High School CHS sign. Carson City School District photo.
Carson High School CHS sign. Carson City School District photo.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Carson City High School teacher is the subject of a criminal investigation. Sheriff Ken Furlong confirmed that there is currently an open investigation against Jordan Glover, who is listed as a math teacher on the school district’s website.

According to the Carson City School District, Glover recently resigned from his position as a math teacher and head basketball coach at Carson High.

No more information was given about why Glover resigned or the reason he is being investigated.

