Former Carson High School teacher under investigation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Carson City High School teacher is the subject of a criminal investigation. Sheriff Ken Furlong confirmed that there is currently an open investigation against Jordan Glover, who is listed as a math teacher on the school district’s website.

According to the Carson City School District, Glover recently resigned from his position as a math teacher and head basketball coach at Carson High.

No more information was given about why Glover resigned or the reason he is being investigated.

