Fire near midtown Reno displaces one

The scene of a fire on Vesta Street near Holcomb Avenue.
The scene of a fire on Vesta Street near Holcomb Avenue.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:24 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire near midtown Reno off Holcomb Avenue displaced at least one person on Wednesday.

The fire on Vesta Street was reported about 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived to find flames from the patio and the roof. Fire crews quickly knocked it down. The fire was isolated in an apartment on the second floor, although water used to fight the fire damaged a first floor office.

There was no one at home and no one was injured.

The building will be closed until repairs are made.

