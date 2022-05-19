Power restored in Sparks and Reno

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATE: NV Energy reports power has been restored.

ORIGINAL STORY: There are 7,802 customers without power in Washoe County, most in west Sparks around the Rock Boulevard corridor.

In Sparks, most outages started around 6:03 p.m. and power is expected to be restored between 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The causes of the outages are under investigation.

There are about 1,800 customers without power in northeast Reno with power going out about 6;03 p.m. and power being restored about 7:45 p.m. No cause was given for the outage.

