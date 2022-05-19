Advertisement

Power restored in Sparks and Reno

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATE: NV Energy reports power has been restored.

ORIGINAL STORY: There are 7,802 customers without power in Washoe County, most in west Sparks around the Rock Boulevard corridor.

In Sparks, most outages started around 6:03 p.m. and power is expected to be restored between 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The causes of the outages are under investigation.

There are about 1,800 customers without power in northeast Reno with power going out about 6;03 p.m. and power being restored about 7:45 p.m. No cause was given for the outage.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks
Man dies after hitting debris in road and losing control of car

Latest News

Nearly 300 students at Reno High School participated in a walkout just before 11 a.m. Wednesday...
Hundreds of Reno HS students walkout in protest of expected abortion ruling
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Mammovan
Mammovan returns to Carson City May 23 to May 26
Surveillance camera in retail store
Organized retail theft not a victimless crime