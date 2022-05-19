Advertisement

39th annual Virginia City Chili on the Comstock

By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The 39th annual Chili on the Comstock returns to Virginia City May 21 and 22, 2022.

Chili cookers will compete for your vote for the best chili and people’s choice awards.

Both local and professional chefs will participate.

Tickets allow you to sample from 10 chili booths, and/or sample beers in each of the chili zones. Beer sampling is also available in saloons.

Tickets range from $10 to $50.

Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the event ends at 4 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks
Man dies after hitting debris in road and losing control of car

Latest News

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Heritage Museum opens new exhibit featuring Sparks Police history
Ebb and Flow Apothecary
Open for Business: Ebb and Flow Apothecary hosts trunk show
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Promising but not definitive: Reno pediatrician discusses new study on SIDS
The scene at tje Project ReCharge Teacher and Student Recognition Event at the Truckee Meadows...
Teachers and students honored for work on pro-environment efforts