39th annual Virginia City Chili on the Comstock

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The 39th annual Chili on the Comstock returns to Virginia City May 21 and 22, 2022.

Chili cookers will compete for your vote for the best chili and people’s choice awards.

Both local and professional chefs will participate.

Tickets allow you to sample from 10 chili booths, and/or sample beers in each of the chili zones. Beer sampling is also available in saloons.

Tickets range from $10 to $50.

Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the event ends at 4 p.m. each day.

