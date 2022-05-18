Advertisement

Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022
(Gray News) - Consumers can expect to see their cellphone bills increase as companies look for ways to fight inflation.

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reports that Verizon representatives said business customers will see phone data plans increase by $2.20 a month and basic service plans going up by 98 cents.

You can expect to see the new charges beginning in June.

This move comes on the heels of AT&T announcing similar price increases.

According to Bloomberg, AT&T raised its rates on older consumer plans by $6 on single lines and $12 for families in an effort to compete with rising costs and wages.

