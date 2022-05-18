Advertisement

TMCC marks 50th Anniversary

Truckee Meadows Community College
Truckee Meadows Community College(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
May. 17, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -As students walk across the stage at commencement exercises at Truckee Meadows Community College* on Friday the school itself will be marking an *important milestone, its 50th Anniversary.

Fifty years ago TMCC was a tiny school housed in a building in what had been Stead Air Force Base. Today it hosts classes at four different locations including the sprawling hillside campus north of town,

It’s grown in other ways as well. Like other community colleges, it’s original role was an academic stop for part time students seeking associate degrees or transferrable credits to a traditional four year college or university.

Things have changed. Today you’ll find a student body of 10-thousand working toward degrees, others just seeking a particular skill. It’s a diverse group.

“We have a nice mix of liberal arts, science and transfer. and then we have the other half of our students doing the work force and health careers. so it’s a real nice mix,” says President Karin Hilgersom.

Today’s courses offerings play an important role in producing the work force demanded by an aggressive campaign of economic diversification. In fact, she says,TMCC is an integral part of that campaign.

“We’re always thinking about ‘Okay, what can we give that we they may need that we currently don’t have and we will create as we go sometimes as well.”

But Dr. Hilgersom notes, the school’s future may include development of more programs like the one leading to northern Nevada’s only accredited bachelor’s degree in architecture.

“So in the next 50 years what you will see from TMCC is more bachelors degrees that really target professional technical fields, fields that can have a nice pathway that require more than a two year degree, but that are very hands-on.”

A half century of growth has led the school into area’s its original faculty and students couldn’t have imagined and there is a real-world, hand-on feel to much of it. Dr. Hilgersom says that points to the future for all higher education.

“The role of faculty and even the role of a student in a classroom really does need to be more experiential, out in the field, much more for example work-based opportunities for students. That has to happen. I think students will demand it.”

