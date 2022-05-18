Tahoe Douglas Fire raising money for fire helicopter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District is raising money for a fire helicopter ahead of the upcoming fire season. The Caldor and Tamarack fires were a wakeup call for area firefighters.

It’s called Operation Save the Tahoe Basin. Right now, Tahoe Douglas has to depend on BLM and other fire agencies for helicopter support,

“We do not have a fire or rescue helicopter anywhere in the Tahoe Basin or surrounding area,” said Tahoe Douglas Fire Chief Scott Lindgren. “So we rely on helicopters from long ways away that come in to assist us with fires or rescues.”

Chief Lindgren says a helicopter can help in getting to a fire before it gets too out of control.

“We’ve gotta stop these fires while they’re small with a very aggressive initial attack on that fire,” he said.

They’re looking for a very specific kind of helicopter: a Type 1 helicopter.

“You need a big strong helicopter that can carry plenty of water and people to put the fire out and also be a stable helicopter for hoist rescues and doing the rescue operations”

Chief Lindgren says this helicopter wouldn’t just be around for the short term.

“It’s a huge feat to try to do what we’re trying to do to get a dedicated program here, but it’s absolutely the right thing and if we can pull this off, we’ll save lives and property well into the future.”

To get the helicopter, community support is needed.

“We need donations but we also need a lot of public and political support. We’re trying to get some grants and that political support helps us with the grants and then obviously donations.”

The helicopter is expected to cost around $60 million. You can donate and find more information here. It is a tax deductible donation. You can also scan the QR code below.

