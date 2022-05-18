Advertisement

Strange brew festival

A mug of beer at The Brewer's Cabinet.
A mug of beer at The Brewer's Cabinet.(KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:58 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to buy your tickets to the strange brew festival on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This event inside The Brewer’s Cabinet at 475 S. Arlington Avenue in Reno is designed to help you try uniquely crafted brews from local and regional breweries.

Click here to buy tickets.

Fifteen local and five home breweries will be there with some of their most unusual blends for people to try.

This event is designed to help participants celebrate American Craft Beer Week taking place May 16 - 22, 2022.

“Some of the favorites are Dragon Punch and Tahoe Blond. We have a few other lighter beers that tend to be popular when the weather is really hot. Of course, Dirty Wooky is a fan favorite year round,” said The Brewer’s Cabinet Co-owner, Zach Cage.

At last check only 115 tickets were left for sale and we’re told the event sells-out every year.

Tickets are $65 each.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
Breanne Sedgwick, 37, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, leaving her home in...
Missing Fernley woman found safely
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks

Latest News

5-17-22
NNIA welcoming Rudy Ruettiger as guest speaker this week
Rudy Ruettiger's inspirational journey to the Notre Dame football team was the subject of the...
Inspiration for 1993 film ‘Rudy’ speaking this week in Reno
Firefighting in New Mexico
Local firefighters lend a hand in New Mexico
Homes burn in the Pinehaven fire.
Wildfire risk rating