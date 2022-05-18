RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to buy your tickets to the strange brew festival on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This event inside The Brewer’s Cabinet at 475 S. Arlington Avenue in Reno is designed to help you try uniquely crafted brews from local and regional breweries.

Click here to buy tickets.

Fifteen local and five home breweries will be there with some of their most unusual blends for people to try.

This event is designed to help participants celebrate American Craft Beer Week taking place May 16 - 22, 2022.

“Some of the favorites are Dragon Punch and Tahoe Blond. We have a few other lighter beers that tend to be popular when the weather is really hot. Of course, Dirty Wooky is a fan favorite year round,” said The Brewer’s Cabinet Co-owner, Zach Cage.

At last check only 115 tickets were left for sale and we’re told the event sells-out every year.

Tickets are $65 each.

