The Road Ahead with RTC: Stuff A Bus Donation Drive

SPONSORED: It’s time to ‘stuff a bus’ for seniors in our community!

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County, KOLO 8 News Now, and the Human Services Agency (HSA) are partnering to host the KOLO Cares Stuff A Bus Drive-By Donation Drive.

You can donate brand new, never-been-used items on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Target near Sparks Marina at 1550 E Lincoln Way.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.