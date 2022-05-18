Advertisement

Photos released of suspects in Scheel’s robbery

The suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at Scheel's.
The suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at Scheel's.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a robbery at Scheel’s.

It happened April 19, 2022 around 2:30 p.m.

Police released photos of the suspects. They were seen leaving in a grey Pontiac sedan with a rear spoiler.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call Sparks Police at 775-331-2231 or you can remain anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks
Man dies after hitting debris in road and losing control of car

Latest News

Fenceline fire on Calle De La Plata and Fuggles Dr. in Spanish Springs.
Fence destroyed in Spanish Springs fire
The scene of a crash along I-80 near Verdi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Injuries reported in rollover along I-80 near Verdi
Growing Up Reno - Cactus and Succulent Garden
Growing Up Reno: Rod Dimmitt shares updated plans for May Arboretum Society’s new cactus and succulent garden
Evoke Warriors Interview
Evoke Warriors founder shares 2-year progress of fitness program designed for those battling cancer