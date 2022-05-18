Photos released of suspects in Scheel’s robbery
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a robbery at Scheel’s.
It happened April 19, 2022 around 2:30 p.m.
Police released photos of the suspects. They were seen leaving in a grey Pontiac sedan with a rear spoiler.
If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call Sparks Police at 775-331-2231 or you can remain anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
