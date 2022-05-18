Pack eight back of cut line after second round in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (Nevada Athletics) - All five Nevada golfers carded under-par rounds in Tuesday’s second round of the NCAA Stockton Regional, led by senior Quim Vidal Mora at four-under 68.

As a team, Nevada came in at nine-under (279) for the round, a 12-stroke improvement from Monday’s opening round. Tuesday’s performance moved the Pack up a spot into ninth at six-under (291-279), leaving it eight strokes off the cut line for a top-five spot and advancement to the NCAA Championships.

Arizona State leads the field at -21, with LSU in fifth place at -14. Five players are tied for the individual lead at seven-under: David Timmins and Carson Lundell (BYU), Carson Griggs (Denver), Barclay Brown (Stanford), and Jose Luis Ballester (Arizona State).

The Pack will tee off from No. 1 beginning at 8:25 a.m. in Wednesday’s final round.

Mora’s 68 Tuesday brought him to three-under through 36 holes, good for a tie for 21st on the individual leaderboard. A.J. Lintunen and Peyton Callens carded matching 70s, with the two-under scores bringing them to two-under and one-under, respectively, for the regional. Trey Davis got to even through 36 holes with a one-under 71 Tuesday, while Michael Sarro bounced back from an opening-round 79 to card a one-under 71 for the second round.

Tuesday, the Pack, opening up at No. 10 for the second day in a row, began carding birdies early on, finishing the first nine holes five-under. Mora rebounded from a string of three-straight bogeys on Nos. 12-14 to card an eagle 3 on the Par-5 No. 16. He would go on to eagle the Par-5 No. 6, combining that with birdies on 1 and 2 to shoot four-under for his final nine holes of the day.

Davis opened up strong with three birdies over his first five holes, while Callens also carded three birdies over his first nine holes. For the day, the Pack quintet racked up 19 birdies along with Mora’s two eagles.

Nevada Results (Through 36 Holes)

T21. Quim Vidal Mora - 73-68=141 (-3)

T26. A.J. Lintunen - 72-70=142 (-2)

T31. Peyton Callens - 73-70=143 (-1)

T37. Trey Davis - 73-71=144 (E)

T65. Michael Sarro - 79-71=150 (+6)

Team Standings (Through 36 holes)

1. Arizona State - 279-276=555 (-21)

2. Stanford - 278-279=557 (-19)

3. Oregon - 290-270=560 (-16)

4. BYU - 284-276=560 (-16)

5. LSU - 287-275=562 (-14)

------------------------------------- (Cut line for Tiebreaker/NCAA Championship qualification)

6. Denver - 282-281=563 (-13)

7. Liberty - 287-278=565 (-11)

8. Washington - 291-276=567 (-9)

9. Nevada - 291-279=570 (-6)

10. UC Davis - 290-282=572 (-4)

11. Abilene Christian - 289-290=579 (+3)

12. Houston - 295-286=581 (+5)

13. UAB - 297-285=582 (+6)

14. Weber State - 293-298=591 (+15)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.