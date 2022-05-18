Advertisement

One injured in head-on crash on McCarran Blvd.

By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person had to be rescued from their car following a crash on S. McCarran Boulevard.

It happened Tuesday, May 17 around 4:30 p.m. near Mayberry Drive.

Investigators said the driver of a Honda crossed the median and hit a Subaru head on.

The person who was hit was trapped and had to be pulled out by first responders. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed or impairment are not considered factors in this crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks
Man dies after hitting debris in road and losing control of car

Latest News

The scene of a crash along I-80 near Verdi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Emergency crews on scene of crash along I-80 near Verdi
Growing Up Reno - Cactus and Succulent Garden
Growing Up Reno: Rod Dimmitt shares updated plans for May Arboretum Society’s new cactus and succulent garden
Evoke Warriors Interview
Evoke Warriors founder shares 2-year progress of fitness program designed for those battling cancer
TMCC at 50
TMCC Turns 50
McCarran and Mayberry Crash
McCarran and Mayberry Crash