One injured in head-on crash on McCarran Blvd.
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person had to be rescued from their car following a crash on S. McCarran Boulevard.
It happened Tuesday, May 17 around 4:30 p.m. near Mayberry Drive.
Investigators said the driver of a Honda crossed the median and hit a Subaru head on.
The person who was hit was trapped and had to be pulled out by first responders. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Speed or impairment are not considered factors in this crash.
