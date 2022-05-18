One injured in head-on crash on McCarran Blvd.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person had to be rescued from their car following a crash on S. McCarran Boulevard.

It happened Tuesday, May 17 around 4:30 p.m. near Mayberry Drive.

Investigators said the driver of a Honda crossed the median and hit a Subaru head on.

The person who was hit was trapped and had to be pulled out by first responders. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed or impairment are not considered factors in this crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.