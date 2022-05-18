NV Energy updates Tahoe Basin residents about changes to Public Safety Outage Management Program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is kicking off a series of public meetings to update customers about changes to its Public Safety Outage Management Program (PSOM).

Almost a handful of residents, including Joe Pfeifle sat through the two-hour meeting at the Hard Rock Hotel in Tahoe.

Pfeifle, who has lived in the area for eight years, has gone through more than power outages because of the wind and car crashes.

“The fires, I was evacuated last year, are of major concern not just with the energy but loss of property and probably life.”

The PSOM program is just one part of NV Energy’s natural disaster program, which launched after the passage of SB 329 in the 2019 legislative session.

During an extreme weather event, the utility company will shut off power in areas considered to be most at risk to prevent fires from happening.

Jesse Murray with NV Energy says, one of the most important elements of proactive outages is communication.

“That’s why we stood up an in-house meteorology program,” said Murray. “So we can try and predict those extreme weather events as far out in advance as possible. We want to give the community as much time to prepare. We’ll try and communicate with the community up to five days prior to an event so they can take some precautions.”

Some of the biggest improvements are seen in the company’s System Hardening Program.

“These are investments that we’re making in our infrastructure up here in Lake Tahoe to make it more resilient to wildfire,” said Murray.

NV Energy is working on undergrounding power lines in areas with the highest risk of fire and switching to iron/steel poles.

Other efforts include increasing the number of weather stations, which should be a total of 65 by summer, installing ALERT Wildfire Cameras, implementing software that analysis wildfire risk, and using artificial intelligence.

“We’re very proactive now in trying to remove vegetation and other fuels from the area so that if we do have some of these extreme weather events, where we have an incident that potentially damages our power lines, it is less likely those power lines will create a fire,” said Murray.

In the case of a preventive power outage, those who rely on electricity for life support can enroll in the Green Cross program to receive additional notifications and support, including a personal generator or accommodations.

If you believe you qualify for that program and would like to register, call (775) 834-4444.

To submit any questions about PSOM, email ndpp@nvenergy.com.

