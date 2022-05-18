Nevada homes have new wildfire risk rating

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildfires are a constant threat in the west and many in Nevada are gearing up for danger again this summer.

“Wildfire is just a natural part of the landscape these days and it’s more like when, not if,” said Reno Fire Department Chief Dave Cochran.

First Street Foundation, a non-profit out of New York, released new technology that allows homeowners to see if their house is at risk. Once you search your address, the review pops up.

“I admit, I put in my own address and we’re high risk and I think a lot of people are,” Cochran said.

Many in our area have the highest risk in the state of Nevada.

Cold Springs, Stead and Sun Valley are just a few of the neighborhoods in the extreme category. Over 4,000 properties are at risk of burning in Cold Springs.

“Understand the escape routes, how to get out of your neighborhood in low light or low visibility,” he said.

Cochran says Reno Fire has a new fuel mitigation crew set to start later this year that will help with prevention.

“Their job is going to be to mitigate the fuels, mitigate the fire risk in these areas by eliminating excess brush, weeds, branches, trees.”

The crew will work year-round. Cochran says it’s important for homeowners to stay aware because wildfires no longer have a season.

“Look at things like if you have wood shake shingles on your roof, they’re very receptive and I don’t mean that in a good way, to embers and flames,” Cochran added.

