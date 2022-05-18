Advertisement

Nevada homes have new wildfire risk rating

Washoe County is in the severe risk category.
Homes burn in Pinehaven fire.
Homes burn in Pinehaven fire.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildfires are a constant threat in the west and many in Nevada are gearing up for danger again this summer.

“Wildfire is just a natural part of the landscape these days and it’s more like when, not if,” said Reno Fire Department Chief Dave Cochran.

First Street Foundation, a non-profit out of New York, released new technology that allows homeowners to see if their house is at risk. Once you search your address, the review pops up.

“I admit, I put in my own address and we’re high risk and I think a lot of people are,” Cochran said.

Sample HTML block

Many in our area have the highest risk in the state of Nevada.

Cold Springs, Stead and Sun Valley are just a few of the neighborhoods in the extreme category. Over 4,000 properties are at risk of burning in Cold Springs.

“Understand the escape routes, how to get out of your neighborhood in low light or low visibility,” he said.

Wildfire risk rating by county.
Wildfire risk rating by county.(KOLO-TV)

Cochran says Reno Fire has a new fuel mitigation crew set to start later this year that will help with prevention.

“Their job is going to be to mitigate the fuels, mitigate the fire risk in these areas by eliminating excess brush, weeds, branches, trees.”

The crew will work year-round. Cochran says it’s important for homeowners to stay aware because wildfires no longer have a season.

“Look at things like if you have wood shake shingles on your roof, they’re very receptive and I don’t mean that in a good way, to embers and flames,” Cochran added.

To find your home’s risk rating click here.

To learn more about Reno Fire prevention efforts click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
Breanne Sedgwick, 37, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, leaving her home in...
Missing Fernley woman found safely
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire
Local firefighters lend a hand in New Mexico
Dayton residents call for solution during Town Hall about traffic safety on Hwy 50
Community demands safety improvements along U.S. 50
Copper Canyon Estates is the area in red.
Boil water order lifted for Dayton’s Copper Canyon Estates