Growing Up Reno: Rod Dimmitt shares updated plans for May Arboretum Society’s new cactus and succulent garden

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The May Arboretum Society is raising money to build and grow a new cactus and succulent garden at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Garden near Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno.

Right now, the botanical garden has 13 out of its 23 acres developed. The hope is develop 2.5 of those acres into a beautiful cactus and succulent garden that showcases “the types of plants that are well-adapted to the harsh climate of Northern Nevada’s short, 120-day growing season.”

Rod Dimmitt with the May Arboretum Society stopped by Morning Break to share their vision for this garden.

The goal is raise $4 million to build and maintain the new garden. Donations can be made out to “May Arboretum” and earmarked as “restricted to support the cactus and succulent garden exhibit at the Arboretum.” There will also be a fundraiser later this year to be announced at a later date.

To learn more about the garden and the May Arboretum Society, click here.

