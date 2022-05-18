Advertisement

Garrett Homers in Third-Straight Game, Plates Five in Aces’ 14-6 Win Over Aviators

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:53 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Stone Garrett continued his power surge Tuesday night with a five-RBI night in addition to slugging a home run in his third-straight game to help power the Reno Aces (19-18) past their in-state rival, the Las Vegas Aviators (20-17) for a 14-6 victory at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aces set the tone early with a four-run first inning highlighted by a two-run homer from Jake McCarthy that sailed over the right-field wall and into the Aviators’ bullpen. The dinger extended McCarthy’s on-base streak to 18 games.

With a slim 4-3 lead in the fifth, Garrett created some breathing room for Reno with a three-run shot to right for the 7-3 advantage, his tenth homer of the season.

The Aviators cut Reno’s deficit to 8-6 with a three-run sixth. Still, Reno’s relief trio of Ryan Meisinger, Taylor Widener and Mack Lemieux quieted the Aviators’ bats with a combined 3.1 shutout innings and struck out five batters. Widener has punched out nine batters in his last four innings pitched.

Garrett capped off his standout performance at the plate in the eighth with a two-run double down the left-field line for a 12-6 Aces lead. The Sugar Land, Texas native is the first Ace to record a five-RBI game since McCarthy on August 23, 2021, at Salt Lake.

Ryne Nelson (2-3) earned his second-straight win after tossing a season-high 5.2 innings on the mound, where he allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

With the win, the Aces are above .500 for the first time since April 30.

Aces Notables:

  • Stone Garrett: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2B, R, and extended his hitting streak to four games.
  • Jake McCarthy: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, and extended his on-base streak to 18 games.
  • Drew Ellis: 2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, and extended his hitting streak to four games.
  • Dominic Canzone: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB.
  • Ryne Nelson: (W), 5.2 IP, 6 R (3 ER), 5 H, 4 K’s.
  • Taylor Widener: (H), 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 4 K’s.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, May 22nd.  Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

