Evoke Warriors founder shares 2-year progress of fitness program designed for those battling cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Twenty-two athletes are part of the second class of Evoke Warriors at Evoke Fitness gym in Reno. These athletes have become a family over the last couple months with one major factor in common: they all have been diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives.

Founder, Mena Spodobalski, and current Evoke Warrior, Zach Kelley, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how this lifestyle and wellness program started and how it has changed their lives.

Kelley shared his own story of battling appendix cancer for the last 10 years. Even when he had the treatment under control, he still struggled with getting his strength and energy back. It was a KOLO 8 news story last year about the inaugural class of Evoke Warriors that brought him to Mena’s gym. The 8-month program that runs approximately from February-September has drastically changed his life, not just physically but also in giving him a community and support system that understands what he’s going through.

The program is open to anyone touched by cancer, whether you’re still going through chemo and treatment or if you’re in remission. The next class of Evoke Warriors for 2023 will be chosen next year, but you can still be put on the list now if interested. Just contact Mena Spodobalski for more information: mena@evokefit.com.

Evoke Warriors is a community-funded non-profit that allows cancer patients (as well as those in remission) to participate completely free of charge. The organization’s only fundraiser is happening June 11 at Evoke Fitness. You can take a 45-minute boot camp style fitness class for a minimum $20 donation. There will also be raffle prizes which Evoke is still accepting donations and sponsorships for.

Details on the upcoming fundraiser will posted on the Evoke Warriors website, Facebook and Instagram.

You can also learn more about the gym itself, which offers classes for people of all strengths and abilities, through its website, Facebook and Instagram.

