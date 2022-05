VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - Emergency crews are responding to an injury crash on I-80 westbound near Verdi.

It was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash is causing slowdowns along I-80. Drivers should expect delays.

