Fence destroyed in Spanish Springs fire

Fenceline fire on Calle De La Plata and Fuggles Dr. in Spanish Springs.
Fenceline fire on Calle De La Plata and Fuggles Dr. in Spanish Springs.(Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews extinguished a fire that started near a home in Spanish Springs Wednesday.

It was reported around 2 p.m. May 18, 2022 on Calle De La Plata and Fuggles Drive.

Photos taken by Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District appear to show a destroyed fence. Crews reported no further damage to nearby structures, and no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

