Fence destroyed in Spanish Springs fire
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews extinguished a fire that started near a home in Spanish Springs Wednesday.
It was reported around 2 p.m. May 18, 2022 on Calle De La Plata and Fuggles Drive.
Photos taken by Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District appear to show a destroyed fence. Crews reported no further damage to nearby structures, and no injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
