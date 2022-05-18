Bodycam video shows aftermath of crash involving Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has obtained bodycam footage of the moments after Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore was involved in a crash near Centennial and Tenaya back on May 2nd.

Fiore was immediately taken to UMC Trauma for emergency treatment.

She suffered a concussion, several broken bones and contusions from the crash.

LVMPD said both drivers were at fault in the incident.

Michele Fiore crash bodycam (LVMPD)

Today on FOX5 News beginning at 3 p.m., more video from the crash scene and an update on the councilwoman’s injuries.

