Bodycam video shows aftermath of crash involving Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore

Bodycam video shows aftermath of crash involving Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:57 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has obtained bodycam footage of the moments after Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore was involved in a crash near Centennial and Tenaya back on May 2nd.

Fiore was immediately taken to UMC Trauma for emergency treatment.

She suffered a concussion, several broken bones and contusions from the crash.

LVMPD said both drivers were at fault in the incident.

Michele Fiore crash bodycam(LVMPD)

Today on FOX5 News beginning at 3 p.m., more video from the crash scene and an update on the councilwoman’s injuries.

