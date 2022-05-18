The Art of Jean LaMarr: representing the lives of Native Americans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -I Through her paintings, murals, and sculptures, her art expresses the life of Native Americans on a large scale.

The Art of Jean LaMarr exhibition is filled with pieces that give the whole community a chance to learn, but the indigenous people in the area an opportunity to connect.

Jean LaMarr is from Susanville and describes Reno as her backyard. She finds inspiration from the elders. LaMarr depicts how wonderful life was for them along with the struggles they faced being Native American.

The exhibit has been at the Nevada Museum of Art since January and LaMarr shared she’s had a great response from the community,

“They’ve never seen an exhibit like this. It’s so alive it just speaks to them. We want to keep our cultural connection, and that’s what I wanted to show. We are keeping the traditions going on and we are learning about more than we used to,” LaMarr said.

Jean LaMarr hopes for the community to represent Native American Culture and plans to create more murals in our community in the future.

May 29th is the last day of the exhibit, for more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.