Washoe County homeless count shows decrease from 2021

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County on Tuesday reported fewer people experiencing homelessness in our community following the annual ‘Point in Time’ Count.

This year’s count which provides a snapshot of our homeless situation took place on February 24. It normally is held in the last ten days of January, but was delayed because of a spike in COVID-19 numbers in late January and early February, the county said.

According to the count, the total number of people experiencing homelessness on February 24 was 1,605, a 10.3% decrease compared to last year’s count of 1,791.

The total number includes 417 people who were living unsheltered such as in a tent, in a car, or on the street, a 39.6% decrease from the previous year’s count of 780.

Also part of the overall number are the 1,188 people living in emergency shelters or transitional housing. This accounts for a 17.5% increase in shelter or transitional housing use over 2021.

Washoe County cited three main reasons for the decrease:

The capacity for emergency shelter beds has significantly increased, partly due to an increase capacity at the Nevada Cares Campus from 369 beds to 604 beds.

The PIT Count was conducted on one of the coldest nights of the year when many unsheltered people seek access to emergency shelter. (An additional 52 emergency shelter cots were available at the Nevada Cares Campus during the time of the count.)

In 2021, unsheltered encampments were larger and more established as a result of COVID-related reductions on enforcement activities.

“Getting people into shelter is the first step to helping our houseless neighbors,” Commissioner Alexis Hill, chair of the Community Homelessness Advisory Board, said. “Over the last year, Washoe County’s commitment to putting the necessary resources into place has shown our dedication to ending homelessness. The additional 21 case managers that we have supported at the Nevada Cares Campus are ready to work with the participants on that next essential step: finding them stable housing and getting them connected to needed resources.”

You can view the PIT Count data here. To find out more about Washoe County’s homelessness services, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.