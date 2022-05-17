Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

Tuesday is expected to be a beautiful day with clear skies, light winds, and a high of about 83...
Tuesday is expected to be a beautiful day with clear skies, light winds, and a high of about 83 degrees. Wednesday will be even warmer, with an expected high of 89 degrees. There will be light winds for much of the day, but they’re expected to pick up to 20 to 30 hours later in the evening. Then on Thursday, winds will pick up to an upwards of 40 miles per hour as a system moves across the Pacific Northwest, just North of Nevada. that system will bring those winds and a slight cool down to our area starting Friday.(KOLO)
By John Macaluso
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:23 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
