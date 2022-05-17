Staff at Links at Squaw Creek readies for May 26 opening day

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (James Korenchen Public Relations) - Resort at Squaw Creek, a spacious mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe, announces the opening of the Links at Squaw Creek. The golf club’s open date is May 26 and it will provide daily tee times, family-friendly golf experiences, and season passes.

“Spring is officially here, and we are thrilled to announce the official opening of the Links at Squaw Creek,” said Eric Veraguth, director of golf at Resort at Squaw Creek. “Our course provides a championship golf experience that showcases the beauty of our destination here in North Lake Tahoe. While the course provides challenging play for experienced golfers, it is also ideal for beginners and junior golfers with our special pre-set family tees, making it a fun family outing that everyone can enjoy.”

Surrounded by the towering Sierra Nevada Peaks, the Links at Squaw Creek is situated in an alpine meadow at the base of the Palisades Tahoe ski resort. The first nine of the 6,931-yard, par 71 course climbs along the mountain side through trees and narrow fairways and the back nine weaves through wetlands with tall grass, marshes, and wooden cart paths. The course was designed by renowned golf architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. to preserve the unique beauty, natural wetland, and wildlife habitat of the area.

For the 2022 golf season, the Links at Squaw Creek is providing daily tee times starting at 7 a.m. each day. As a kick-off to the season, the course is providing discounted rates between May 26 and June 9. The discounted rates are $99 for morning rounds, and $79 for rounds after 12 p.m. Starting June 10, the rates will be $129 for morning rounds, $109 for afternoon rounds, and $89 for twilight rounds after 3 p.m. The course offers special discounted rates for overnight guests of the resort and junior golfers throughout the year, and full rate details can be found by visiting https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek/squaw-valley-golf/lake-tahoe-golf-resorts.

Ideal for golfers of all ages and experience levels, the Links at Squaw Creek features four sets of tees plus family tees that are located 150 yards from the green. Throughout the 2022 season, the golf course is providing the “Family Lake Tahoe Special” where families can play a quick and easy game on the front nine holes after 5 p.m. The special is $40 per adult and is free for children 17 and younger when accompanied by an adult, as well as half-price rental clubs.

Additionally, the Links at Squaw Creek offers season passes for local golfers. Passes include complimentary green fees, golf cart access, $50 guest passes when played with a passholder, validated parking, and special discounted rates at the restaurants at Resort at Squaw Creek. The 2022 season passes are $769 for adults, and special junior season passes are available for golfers 17 years and younger for $199 without golf cart access.

The Links at Squaw Creek is dedicated to upholding the natural beauty of its location through several environmental-friendly practices. In fact, the course is certified by the Audubon Society’s Cooperative Sanctuary Program. The certification recognizes eco-friendly courses that are dedicated to maintaining the natural environment through a variety of criteria including environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation, water quality management, and outreach and education.

To book a tee time, reserve a season pass, or learn more about the 2022 season at the Links at Squaw Creek, please visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek/squaw-valley-golf, or call (530) 583-6300.

For more information or to book a golf getaway at Resort at Squaw Creek, please visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek, or call (530) 412-7034.

About the Resort at Squaw Creek

Located in California’s Olympic Valley, the Resort at Squaw Creek provides a premier mountain getaway to North Lake Tahoe. The resort offers a year-round destination with ski-in/ski-out access to Squaw Valley, championship golf at The Links at Squaw Creek, and relaxing treatments at The Spa at the Resort at Squaw Creek. Travelers can select from the resort’s 405 spacious rooms and suites that reflect a “mountain meets modern” ambiance and feature magnificent views of the picturesque Sierra Nevada scenery. Room options range from resort-style deluxe rooms and residential-style fireplace suites to bi-level penthouses. The resort also provides a premier meeting experience with 33,000 square feet of indoor and 14,780 square feet of outdoor event space, including an outdoor pavilion backdropped by a 250-foot cascading waterfall.

On-site restaurant options include casual dining at Sandy’s Pub, breakfast cuisine at Cascades, a cozy coffeehouse and marketplace at Sweet Potatoes Deli, and fine dining at Six Peaks Grille. Additional resort amenities include heated swimming pools open year-round, a 150-foot water slide, nearby hiking and biking trails, fly-fishing, cross country skiing trails, and a private ice-skating rink that is available to guests throughout the winter season. For more information on the Resort at Squaw Creek, please visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek, or call (530) 412-7034. Follow the resort on Facebook at @resortatsquawcreek, and Instagram at @resortatsquawcreek.

About Destination by Hyatt

Destination by Hyatt is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts, and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Each property is purposefully created to be a place of discovery through immersive experiences, authentic design, and genuine service. As honored hosts, Destination by Hyatt connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours.

