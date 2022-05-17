Search on for suspects who stole from Kohl’s in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects who walked out of a Kohl’s store without paying for merchandise.

It happened May 7, 2022 at the store on South Carson Street.

Investigators said four people pushed shopping carts out to the parking lot, then took off with the merchandise in a gold 2003 Acura MDX.

One suspect, Manuel Coleman of Reno Nevada has been identified, the sheriff’s office said. Coleman and three other suspects were arrested in a separate retail theft on Wednesday, May 11 by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Fernley.

Deputies in Lyon County also found the 2003 Acura used in the Carson City incident.

Investigators are still trying to identify the three remaining suspects in the May 7 theft. It is believed the suspects are from the Reno area.

Anyone with information, is urged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division at 775-283-7852. You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $250 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

