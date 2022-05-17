Advertisement

NV Energy outage management meetings to keep customers safe this wildfire season

Happening tonight and tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:08 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the summer season approaches, people in the Tahoe basin should prepare for potential power shut-offs. NV Energy does this in order to prevent fires from starting during dangerous conditions

The utility company will have two meetings this week in Stateline and Incline Village. NV Energy has made updates to its Public Safety Outage Management program. The community will be informed about the work crews are doing to keep infrastructures safe and the climate Lake Tahoe will have this summer. Local fire crews are also making sure trees and any vegetation are cleared from any power sources.

Jesse Murray with NV Energy expressed the importance of customers attending one of the meetings,

“This is an important opportunity for those customers to not only talk to us but also some of the partnered fire agencies that are also in that area so we can all work together to avoid wildfires in the area and to keep communities safe,” Murray said.

To remind customers in the Tahoe Basin, in the case of needing to use a generator be sure to use them safely and have them properly maintained. Having them away from any flammable materials is crucial.

For more information on NV Energy and its outage management program, click here 

The event details are as follows:

First Event:

Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe50 Highway 50Stateline, NV 89449

Second Event:

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

5:30 to 7 p.m.Chateau at Incline Village955 Fairway Blvd.Incline Village, NV 89451

