Man laughs when telling officers he buried father’s dog alive, police say

Police in Clearwater, Florida said Tyler Crevasse buried his own father's dog alive.
Police in Clearwater, Florida said Tyler Crevasse buried his own father's dog alive.(Clearwater Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida arrested a man after officers said he admitted to burying his father’s dog alive.

The Clearwater Police Department announced on Facebook that 33-year-old Tyler Crevasse was charged with cruelty to animals on Sunday.

Police said Crevasse laughed while telling investigators how he wrapped an older poodle mix named Fuzzy in a wet blanket before burying the dog.

Crevasse was also charged with domestic battery, as officers said he attacked his father after being confronted about what he did to the animal.

Pinellas County records show Crevasse remains in jail as of Tuesday morning.

