Man arrested for allegedly firing at victim several times

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing weapons charges after an early-morning shooting.

The Sparks Police Department says officers were called to the Park Vista Apartments just after midnight Tuesday, May 17 after someone reported being shot at multiple times.

Officers tracked down the suspect, identified as Gregory Williams, who tried to run from officers. He was eventually caught and police said they found evidence linking him to the shooting.

Williams is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and firing a gun in a public place.

Police did not say if the victim in the incident was injured.

