Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly firing at victim several times

Gregory Williams is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and firing a gun in a public...
Gregory Williams is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and firing a gun in a public place.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing weapons charges after an early-morning shooting.

The Sparks Police Department says officers were called to the Park Vista Apartments just after midnight Tuesday, May 17 after someone reported being shot at multiple times.

Officers tracked down the suspect, identified as Gregory Williams, who tried to run from officers. He was eventually caught and police said they found evidence linking him to the shooting.

Williams is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and firing a gun in a public place.

Police did not say if the victim in the incident was injured.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal
Andrew Cain Kristovich
More details on arrest of escaped Oregon inmate in south Carson City
A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Opening nears for Reno-Sparks’ first new casino in 26 years
Breanne Sedgwick, 37, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, leaving her home in...
Missing Fernley woman found safely
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Vista Blvd. in Sparks.
Motorcyclist identified in early-morning fatal crash in Sparks

Latest News

KOLO Cooks - Peanut Butter Whiskey French Toast
KOLO Cooks: Brunch is served with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s peanut butter whiskey French toast with tropical whipped cream and berries
David Chou
Police: Man accused in Southern California church shooting is from Las Vegas
Happening tonight and tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
NV Energy outage management meetings to keep customers safe this wildfire season
Sparks Art
Sparks Celebrates Older Americans Month