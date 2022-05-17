Advertisement

Local firefighters lend a hand in New Mexico

Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon fire in New Mexico
Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon fire in New Mexico(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Seven major fires are currently burning in the state of New Mexico. When resources start to run out, resources are often called in from other states to help out.

That’s what happened to Seth Williams, a Battalion Chief from Reno Fire.

He acted as a Safety officer in the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, which would at 300,000 acres become the largest fire in New Mexico’s history.

“The day the fire made a big run on us, we lost a lot of homes, in some cases large portions of small communities, that are rural communities,” says Williams. “In that case that land had been settled in the 1800s. And there were still families there from the original settlers. So, you had generations of people that were all displaced. And so that’s a tough emotional component not only for the public, but for the firefighters,” he says.

Chief Williams says the drought conditions, and high winds all helped push the fire. Embers he says would jump past prescribed burn areas and spark another fire.

As safety officer he says he tries to recognize and mitigate any hazards in a specific area to keep personnel and equipment safe. Strong winds kept the air attack on the ground, it also meant he couldn’t send crews too far out in case they needed to be evacuated. Captain Ian Satterfield with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is currently on the Cerro Peraldo Fire.

He too says he’s seen the same fire conditions before here in Northern Nevada and California.

However, for a time one of the nation’s top locations for nuclear research and storage was under threat. Los Alamos National Laboratory proved defensible space works he says.

“The incident commander came up and talked about why we do what we do, Captain Satterfield says of his briefing today. “And he had a big poster, a thank you poster from the kids in Los Alamos. To me that thank you was pretty amazing. We are obviously making an impact. When the kids see it, that’s awesome,” he says. Captain Satterfield will be home May 22.

We can learn a lot about the fires in New Mexico, but the bottom line is it could happen here this summer.

Drought conditions high winds and high temperatures can all call for a devastating fire season locally.

