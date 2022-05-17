KOLO Cooks: Brunch is served with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s peanut butter whiskey French toast with tropical whipped cream and berries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’re treating your spouse with breakfast in bed or hosting brunch with friends, this French toast recipe is amazing and features Verdi Local Distillery’s peanut butter whiskey (which is also good just to sip on the side)!

Ingredients:

6 eggs

1T cinnamon

1/3 cup Verdi Local peanut butter whiskey

1/8 cup brown sugar

1/2T vanilla

Texas toast

Whipped cream

1/2 cup mango

1/2 cup pineapple

Berries of your choice

Directions:

Mix eggs with cinnamon, whiskey, brown sugar and vanilla to make batter. Soak bread in the batter and then brown in pan with butter. Fold mango and pineapple into whipped cream. Plate French toast on a plate, top with whipped cream, syrup and berries. Enjoy the best breakfast of the spring!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

